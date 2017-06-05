Rep. Cicilline criticizes Pres. Trump...

Rep. Cicilline criticizes Pres. Trump's response to London attacks

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. President Trump's latest tweets criticizing the Mayor of London after last weekend's terrorist attack has Congressman David Cicilline calling for "grown-up leadership." The president first offered his condolences over the weekend, then a few hours later, criticized London's mayor on Twitter, saying: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is no reason to be alarmed!" "When you display the kind of insensitivity and crude behavior, that you criticize the mayor of the city and taking a comment out of context - that doesn't reflect the great values of the extraordinary people of this country," said Cicilline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr '17 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC