Rep. Cicilline criticizes Pres. Trump's response to London attacks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. President Trump's latest tweets criticizing the Mayor of London after last weekend's terrorist attack has Congressman David Cicilline calling for "grown-up leadership." The president first offered his condolences over the weekend, then a few hours later, criticized London's mayor on Twitter, saying: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is no reason to be alarmed!" "When you display the kind of insensitivity and crude behavior, that you criticize the mayor of the city and taking a comment out of context - that doesn't reflect the great values of the extraordinary people of this country," said Cicilline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC