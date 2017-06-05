Rep. Cicilline criticizes Pres. Trump's response to London attacks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. President Trump's latest tweets criticizing the Mayor of London after last weekend's terrorist attack has Congressman David Cicilline calling for "grown-up leadership." The president first offered his condolences over the weekend, then a few hours later, criticized London's mayor on Twitter, saying: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is no reason to be alarmed!" "When you display the kind of insensitivity and crude behavior, that you criticize the mayor of the city and taking a comment out of context - that doesn't reflect the great values of the extraordinary people of this country," said Cicilline.

