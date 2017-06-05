Providence to Newport ferry to open f...

Providence to Newport ferry to open for the season

The ferry is set to begin running Friday and will go through Oct. 1. That's six weeks longer than last year, when the service launched. The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay was so popular last season that state officials have also increased the number of trips the ferry will run.

