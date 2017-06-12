Providence to Newport ferry opens for the season
The ferry began running Friday and will go through Oct. 1. That's six weeks longer than last year, when the service launched. The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay was so popular last season that state officials have also increased the number of trips the ferry will run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Fri
|brittnih
|109
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC