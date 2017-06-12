Providence to Newport ferry opens for...

Providence to Newport ferry opens for the season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The ferry began running Friday and will go through Oct. 1. That's six weeks longer than last year, when the service launched. The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay was so popular last season that state officials have also increased the number of trips the ferry will run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Fri brittnih 109
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,595 • Total comments across all topics: 281,846,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC