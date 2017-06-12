Providence to Newport ferry expands s...

Providence to Newport ferry expands services

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

People frustrated with traffic on the Newport bridge have another option this summer, the Providence to Newport ferry opened today for the season. RIDOT officials say because of last year's success, they've extended the season and added more trips.

