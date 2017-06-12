Providence Police seek suspect in vandalism of Big Blue Bug
Sources told ABC6 News there is an active arrest warrant for 25-year-old Nathan Beaumier, of Providence, who is wanted in connection for tagging 'Nibbles Woodaway' with graffiti on the evening of June 4th. "This investigation is ongoing and detectives are actively looking into additional suspect in this case," Providence Police noted in a press release.
