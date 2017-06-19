Providence Police: At least 2 people on the run after shots fired, car crash

Providence Police are searching for at least two people who fled the scene of a crime Monday evening, after reports of several shots fired on Douglas Avenue. According to Police, a person driving a dark sedan started shooting at an SUV in front of Carrie's Restaurant just after 7p.m. The person driving the SUV then reportedly crashed into an empty parked car on the side of the road.

