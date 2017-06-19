Providence Police: At least 2 people ...

Providence Police: At least 2 people on the run after shots fired, car crash

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Providence Police are searching for at least two people who fled the scene of a crime Monday evening, after reports of several shots fired on Douglas Avenue. According to Police, a person driving a dark sedan started shooting at an SUV in front of Carrie's Restaurant just after 7p.m. The person driving the SUV then reportedly crashed into an empty parked car on the side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Sun Chen 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 16 brittnih 109
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC