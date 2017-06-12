Providence man pleads guilty to illegally owning firearm

The U.S. Attorney's office says Brandon Crumady pleaded guilty last week to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted to violating the terms of federal supervised release on a previous conviction. Authorities say an officer patrolling the area around a nightclub last year saw the front seat passenger in a vehicle reach into his waistband, remove a gun and toss it into the backseat.

