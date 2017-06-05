Providence man found guilty for molesting Guatemalan child he smuggled into U.S.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Edilsar Alvarado, 40, of Providence was found guilty of two counts of first degree child molestation in a jury-waived trial that lasted two weeks. During the trial the State proved that Alvarado molested a 13 year-old whom he smuggled into the country from Guatemala back in 2008.
