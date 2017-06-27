Providence firefighter terminated for...

Providence firefighter terminated for racial comment

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare confirmed to ABC6 News a city firefighter was fired on Tuesday for saying an elderly black woman whom he was treating should "stop eating fried chicken." Back on March 15th, Ferro responded to a medical call where a woman was concerned about a nosebleed that would not stop.

