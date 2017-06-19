PPAC Unveils New Official Mobile App
The Providence Performing Arts Center announced today that a NEW official mobile app for the Theatre is available for free and immediate download via Google Play or the App Store. The new and improved PPAC mobile app is designed by Hopscotch , a mobile-platform technology company based in El Segundo, CA.
