PPAC Unveils New Official Mobile App

PPAC Unveils New Official Mobile App

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced today that a NEW official mobile app for the Theatre is available for free and immediate download via Google Play or the App Store. The new and improved PPAC mobile app is designed by Hopscotch , a mobile-platform technology company based in El Segundo, CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Sun Chen 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 16 brittnih 109
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC