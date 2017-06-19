Police: Man shot in Providence dies of injuries
Police say Matthew Muirhead died of his injuries Thursday at Rhode Island Hospital. He was shot in the early morning hours of June 11. Police say witnesses told them shots were fired after a fight broke out between some people beside a vehicle.
