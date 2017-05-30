Police anti-profiling measure OK'd, viewed as national model

In this Dec. 4, 2014 file photo, Democrat Jorge Elorza celebrates his win over Independent Vincent Cianci, Jr. in the Providence mayoral race, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island's largest city, Providence, has approved Thursday, June 1, 2017, final passage of a police accountability measure proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status. Elorza has said he'll sign the legislation into law.

