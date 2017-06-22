Pittsburgh International adds flights...

Pittsburgh International adds flights to Providence, Nashville

Transportation network OneJet announced it would add service between Pittsburgh and two more cities, Nashville and Providence, R.I. OneJet regularly flies Hawker 400XP business jets to small and midsized cities that aren't served by bigger airlines.

