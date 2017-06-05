Ordinance limits Providence household...

Ordinance limits Providence households to up to 3 dogs

WLNE-TV Providence

Providence residents may only be allowed up to three adult dogs in their households under an ordinance approved by the City Council. The ordinance passed Thursday seeks to regulate dog breeding in the city.

Providence, RI

