One person stabbed at Federal Hill festival

PROVIDENCE, R.I. As the Federal Hill Summer Festival wrapped up Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was stabbed on Atwells Avenue. Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Messenger Street, nearby Rock & Rye Pub and the stage where live entertainment had just finished up for the second night of the three-day-long festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.