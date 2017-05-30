News | VIDEO: Providence Police Escort Youth Out of NAACP Meeting

Community members -- as well as members of the NAACP Providence branch -- were escorted out of an executive committee meeting on Wednesday night in Providence. NAACP member Noel Frias, who has been spearheading opposition to President Jim Vincent on a number of issues pertaining to the chapter's membership, leadership, and finances, spoke to the incident which occurred at the NAACP's headquarters on Eddy Street in Providence.

