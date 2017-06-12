News | Two Dead Following Single-Car ...

News | Two Dead Following Single-Car Crash on Route 146 in North Smithfield

9 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Two people are dead and another is seriously injured following a single-car crash on Route 146 North at about 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Karissa Harrison, 24, 27 Spring St. in Johnston, and Henry Feliz, 30, of 1 Glasgow St. in Providence, were pronounced dead at the scene.

