News | Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Providence to Hold Free Open House
The Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Providence is hosting a free open house for visitors to explore the building, including the second-floor sanctuary that has not been used in a over a decade. The event will feature live Klezmer music, and a special exhibit detailing the relationship between some of the members of Sons of Jacob and Providence College in the early 20th century.
