News | Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Pro...

News | Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Providence to Hold Free Open House

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Go Local

The Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Providence is hosting a free open house for visitors to explore the building, including the second-floor sanctuary that has not been used in a over a decade. The event will feature live Klezmer music, and a special exhibit detailing the relationship between some of the members of Sons of Jacob and Providence College in the early 20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? 18 hr Chen 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 16 brittnih 109
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC