News | RI Teacher of the Year's White House Photo Goes Viral
Rhode Island Teacher of the Year Nikos Giannopoulos had his photo taken with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office -- and it has gone viral. "Rhode Island Teacher of the Year 2017 meets the 45th President of the United States.
