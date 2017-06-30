News | Muksian: Forced to Resign in Providence for Self-Dealing,...
Robin Muksian, who will serve as Director of Administration. Ms. Muksian has extensive experience in municipal government, having served as Cranston's Deputy Director of Administration from 2003 to 2006, Director of Administration 2009 to 2011 and Director of Administration in South Kingstown from 2007 to 2009.
