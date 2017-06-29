News | Mini Crime Spree: Two Providence Employees Arrested, One Suspended
All unrelated issues, but Providence employees are getting in a lot of trouble this week and some for very serious crimes. Providence Police records clerk Rosemary Garcia, 36, of Cranston, was arrested after she was caught using police information for personal reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
