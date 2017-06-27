News | Guest MINDSETTERa Bromberg: Th...

News | Guest MINDSETTERa Bromberg: The Next Generation of Boy Scouts in R.I.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America has been a bright spot in Rhode Island for over a century. Now, with an eye on the future, I'm honored to have been selected by the Scouts as a recipient of 22nd Annual Senator John H. Chafee Distinguished Citizens Award, along with Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 21 kateszurley 111
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Jun 18 Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC