Newport man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Newport man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. In January of 2017, a U.S. Postal Inspector discovered that a package was being shipped from Puerto Rico to Jimenez-Rodriguez's Newport home.
