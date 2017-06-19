Newport man pleads guilty to traffick...

Newport man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Newport man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. In January of 2017, a U.S. Postal Inspector discovered that a package was being shipped from Puerto Rico to Jimenez-Rodriguez's Newport home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Sun Chen 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Jun 16 brittnih 109
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC