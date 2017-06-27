New photoacoustic technique detects g...

New photoacoustic technique detects gases at parts-per-quadrillion level

PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] -- A team of researchers has found a way to detect trace gases down to concentrations at the parts-per-quadrillion level using a new variation on the photoacoustic effect, a technique that measures the sound generated when light interacts with molecules. "In many ways, the photoacoustic effect is already the most practical method available for detecting pollutants in the atmosphere," said Gerald Diebold, a professor of chemistry at Brown University and coauthor of a new paper describing his lab's research.

