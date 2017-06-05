New Bedford teen slain; 2 facing charges
A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says 18-year-old Brad Lourenco was shot at about 2:30 p.m. Monday at a park near the intersection of South First and Blackmer streets. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he died of his injuries several hours later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
