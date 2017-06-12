Multiple residents displaced after 2-...

Multiple residents displaced after 2-alarm fire in North Providence

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Fire officials in North Providence say six to ten people are being displaced Friday evening, after a 2-alarm fire broke out in an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to a 10-unit apartment complex on Smithfield Road around 8:00p.m., for the report of a fire in one of the units.

