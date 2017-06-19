Massachusetts man pleads guilty in RI for possession of cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in Providence District Court Monday to possession with the intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Francisco Fernandez, 43, of Lawrence, was stopped by Rhode Island State Police in February when cocaine was discovered inside his vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Sun
|Chen
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 16
|brittnih
|109
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC