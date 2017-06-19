Massachusetts man pleads guilty in RI...

Massachusetts man pleads guilty in RI for possession of cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in Providence District Court Monday to possession with the intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Francisco Fernandez, 43, of Lawrence, was stopped by Rhode Island State Police in February when cocaine was discovered inside his vehicle.

