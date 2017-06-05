LocalThousands turn out Sunday in Providence for Heart Walk 2017
The American Heart Association's signature fundraising event, the Heart Walk features a special "heart and stroke survivor" route and a 3.5-mile walk route and included free health screenings, entertainment, cardiovascular advice from experts, giveaways, a kids' zone, and healthy snacks. According to officials, heart disease and stroke remain the leading health threats to all Americans.
