Live Videos | LIVE: Hood Adrain & Wha...

Live Videos | LIVE: Hood Adrain & What Will The Neighbors Say? Brings Original Theater to Providence

38 min ago

With a grant from the Gracie Annabelle Fund for the Arts through the Rhode Island Foundation, Sam Hood Adrain and the What Will The Neighbors Say? Theater Company brings two original shows to Providence. Hood Adrain, who is originally from Providence, says the mission of WWTNS? is to "provoke questions through untold stories," and create "theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community."

