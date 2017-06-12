Live Videos | LIVE: Drag Queen Jacqueline Dimera Talks All Things Drag, Politics, and Pride

Live Videos | LIVE: Drag Queen Jacque...

LIVE: Drag Queen Jacqueline Dimera Talks All Things Drag, Politics, and Pride

Anthony Derose's drag persona, Jacqueline Dimera, was created at first as a dare from a friend, then continued on to be his 10-year long alter ego. Derose has won multiple titles in drag pageants across the country, and is a member of the Imperial Court of RI at Providence , an organization that "raises charitable funds and performs noble deeds" for the community.

