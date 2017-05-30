Live Videos | LIVE: 100th Anniversary of George M. Cohan's "Over There"

Live Videos | LIVE: 100th Anniversary...

June 1, 2017, marks the 100th anniversary of when American entertainer, producer, and composer George M. Cohan published the famous song "Over There." Gerard Heroux, with the University of Rhode Island Department of Music, said "Over There" and Cohan's music, in general, was important during that time period because "he wrote in a colloquial American way."

