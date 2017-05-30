Live Videos | City Budget, Riverfront...

Live Videos | City Budget, Riverfront Hotel on 195: Providence...

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Go Local

Rich Pezillo with the Providence Downtown Neighborhood Association spoke to the group's areas of interest in Mayor Jorge Elorza's budget proposal, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr '17 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC