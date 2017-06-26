Lifestyle | Federal Hill's Gallery Z to Host Local Artists Exhibit in July

Th exhibit will run from July 6 through August 6 with an opening reception on Thursday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. "We in Rhode Island are enriched by an active and prominent artistic community. Our capital city, Providence, designated as the Creative Capital, reflects the abundance of fine artists, among others, constantly creating in the fields of art, theatre, music, dance, design, architecture and more," said Gallery Z in their press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.