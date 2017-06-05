Lawmaker mistakenly hands out documen...

Lawmaker mistakenly hands out document with porn references

Saturday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. >> A Rhode Island lawmaker is acknowledging he mistakenly gave his colleagues a handout that showed open web browser tabs referencing pornographic content. State Rep. Ramon Perez brought printouts of a Wikipedia article Wednesday to give to House Finance Committee members as part of his testimony in favor of a bill.

