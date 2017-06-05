Jason Alexander to Star in World Premiere Play The Portuguese Kid by John Patrick Shanley

Tony winner Jason Alexander will lead the cast of The Portuguese Kid , a new play written and directed by Pulitzer-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley, set to play Manhattan Theatre Club's off-Broadway venue, New York City Center - Stage I. Previews of the work will begin on September 19 ahead of an October 24 opening night. Set in Providence, Rhode Island, The Portuguese Kid focuses on the habitually widowed Atalanta, who pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti .

