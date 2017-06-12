Increased security at RI PrideFest
Thousands are expected to descend into the capital city this weekend for Rhode Island's 41st Pride Festival and spectators can expect increased security. 75,000 people are expected to descend upon Rhode Island for the 41st annual Rhode Island Pride Festival.
