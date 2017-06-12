High court judge addresses courthouse arrest of Syrian man
The chief justice of Rhode Island's highest court says courthouses should be accessible to all people after federal immigration officials arrested a Syrian man outside one in Providence earlier this month. The Providence Journal reports state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Suttell addressed the arrest of Abulkhalek Darwich on Friday at the Rhode Island Bar Association.
