Heat Wave Ends With Thunderstorms
Another day with temperatures getting past 95 degrees, with a couple of record high temperatures, such as Providence Rhode Island at 95 degrees. Boston also got to 95 degrees, but the record is 98 degrees, set back in 1984.
