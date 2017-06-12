Heat Wave Ends With Thunderstorms

Heat Wave Ends With Thunderstorms

Another day with temperatures getting past 95 degrees, with a couple of record high temperatures, such as Providence Rhode Island at 95 degrees. Boston also got to 95 degrees, but the record is 98 degrees, set back in 1984.

