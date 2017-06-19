Heart attack survivor forms life time bond with ER doctor who saved her
Providence, R.I. 5 years after her heart attack, Mary Lefebvre, 62, of Scituate met face toface with the doctor who saved her life. In January 2012 Lefebvre was rushed to Miriam Hospital in Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Sun
|Chen
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 16
|brittnih
|109
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC