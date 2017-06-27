Health | NEW: Lifespan Makes Payment of $400K to City of Providence
As GoLocal reported in August of 2016, Lifespan had refused to pay Providence, saying it would not be making a payment in Fiscal Year 2017, which the Elorza Administration had budgeted for a $800,000 payment from them. "Lifespan has a history of making substantial investments in our community in addition to the $1.22 million we pay annually in taxes on property we own and lease in the city.
