Healing Paws in Providence offers rehab for pets
WEST WARWICK, R.I Healing Paws in Providence offers all different types of rehab options for pets including an underwater treadmill, acupuncture and laser therapy. The owner of the center, Dr. Jeff Corey tells ABC 6 that he believes they're the only center of its kind here in Rhode Island.
