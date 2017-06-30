HDD is completely done for need help ...

HDD is completely done for need help recovering!1

My issue is when I plug in my hard drive it will show this in the My PC area: http://imgur.com/a/k339G then I can't click them or it will completely lag my pc. When I use recovery programs it won't load the drive and when I boot with the drive in it won't load the boot so I have to unplug it and plug it back in once booted.

