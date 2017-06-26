Free and Low-Cost Tests Available in Rhode Island on National HIV Testing Day
The Rhode Island Department of Health is joining leading HIV prevention organizations in Rhode Island in urging Rhode Islanders between 13 and 64 years of age to get tested at one of three free or low-cost HIV testing events on Tuesday June 27th, National HIV Testing Day. Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 years old should be tested for HIV at least one time.
