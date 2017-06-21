Fred Johnson of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Receives DFMA Supporter of ...

The "Distinguished DFMA Supporter of the Year" award, offered annually at the Boothroyd Dewhurst International Forum on Design for Manufacture and Assembly , was given this year to Fred Johnson, senior technical cost engineer at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics . The 2017 Forum was held in Providence, RI, June 6-7, and is the foremost conference worldwide on DFMA methodologies and software for product simplification and early costing.

