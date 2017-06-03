First Pope Francis High School graduates honor past and look to the future

With great joy and a sense of pride, the first Pope Francis High School graduates threw their caps in the air on State Street in Springfield Saturday, June 3. Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski conferred 110 diplomas to the first graduating class of the new Pope Francis High School during graduation exercises held at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Cathedral. "This is a commencement which means a beginning," Dr. Thomas Y. McDowell, interim head of school, said in his address to the graduates, who were the first to receive diplomas from Pope Francis following the official merger of the former Holyoke Catholic and Cathedral high schools at the beginning of this academic year.

