FiRE+iCE to close permanently after 17 years at the Providence Place Mall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. FiRE+iCE at the Providence Place mall has closed its doors for good after 17 years at the location. The restaurant closed on Sunday after owners decided the restaurant could not afford to fix the broken air conditioning unit.
