Fall premiere dates set for The CW Providence primetime

UP DURING THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 9 "Supergirl" Returns Monday, October 9, Followed by the Exciting New Military Drama "Valor" The CW's Highest-Rated Series, "The Flash," is Back Tuesday, October 10, Followed by the Return of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" The Season Kicks Off With the Exclusive Telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival Wednesday, October 4 and Friday, October 6 June 8, 2017 The CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network's entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9. On Monday, October 9, SUPERGIRL is back , followed by the thrilling new drama VALOR .

