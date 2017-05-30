Faces of Greenwich: Gianni Lorquet loves basketball
Gianni Lorquet, 16, looks forward to working at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich and going to basketball camp in Providence, R.I. this summer. Gianni Lorquet, 16, looks forward to working at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich and going to basketball camp in Providence, R.I. this summer.
