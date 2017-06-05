Exeter man pleads guilty to sexual co...

Exeter man pleads guilty to sexual conduct with teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I An Exeter man pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday on one count of engaging in sexual activity with a Connecticut minor. "The victim told Murphy that she was 16 years old when, in fact, she was younger than 16, but older than 13. In May and June 2015, Murphy travelled from Rhode Island to Connecticut to meet the victim," said a release issued by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

