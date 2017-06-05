Elorza signs the Providence Community-Police Relations Act
"The Providence Community-Police Relations Act is a product of the hard work of the Administration, the City Council, Public Safety officials, and most importantly, community members and advocates," read a statement issued by Mayor Elorza. The most unique community-police relations law in the country, the legislation was drafted by the community, for the community.
